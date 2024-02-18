Pharmacist jumps to his death at Bangkok train station

A pharmacist, 62, fell to his death at the Tha Phra electric train station on Charan Sanitwong Road in Bangkok Yai district late Sunday morning. Police said he and his wife had health problems.

French diplomat jumps to death from Skytrain station

The incident happened at about 10am. An eyewitness said the man fell from the third floor of the station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!