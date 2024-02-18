Pharmacist jumps to his death at Bangkok train station

A pharmacist, 62, fell to his death at the Tha Phra electric train station on Charan Sanitwong Road in Bangkok Yai district late Sunday morning. Police said he and his wife had health problems.

The incident happened at about 10am. An eyewitness said the man fell from the third floor of the station.

