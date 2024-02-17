No special measures planned for Thaksin’s release: Thai Police

No extra police will be deployed around Police General Hospital on Sunday when former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is freed on parole, according to Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief.

Thailand grants bail to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Only local police officers will be used to maintain peace and order at the site, Pol Gen Surachate said on Saturday.

