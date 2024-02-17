No special measures planned for Thaksin’s release: Thai Police

Thaksin Shinawatra posing near a helicopter.
Estimated read time 1 min read

No extra police will be deployed around Police General Hospital on Sunday when former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is freed on parole, according to Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief.

Only local police officers will be used to maintain peace and order at the site, Pol Gen Surachate said on Saturday.

