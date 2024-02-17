Thai Police Pursue Foreign Murder Suspects Who Escaped to Turkey

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police
On February 15th, 2024, Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat, the deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, publicly revealed the progress of a case involving a Myanmar national who was allegedly murdered by two foreign suspects in an apartment room in Khlong Toei, Bangkok.

Two Scottish Suspects at Large Following Murder in Bangkok

According to the police reports, Mrs. Tae Thewin, the witness at the crime scene, was under police interrogation including the issue of whether or not the 5 million baht of the victim’s money that was claimed to have been stolen had actually been taken. There was also some debate over the suspects true nationality and whether they were actually Scottish, as originally reported by police, or from Cameroon.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

