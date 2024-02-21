Man kills and burns wife after fight at Nonthaburi birthday party

Thanon Liang in Mueang Nonthaburi
A 33-year-old man accused of killing his wife and burning her body after they celebrated his birthday together was taken for a reenactment of the crime on Wednesday.

Sirichai Rakthong is charged with the murder of Chonlada Muthuwong, aged 27 years, in Nonthaburi province and then attempting to cover up the crime by cremating her body in a rubber plantation in Prachin Buri.

