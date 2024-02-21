Captain Dies after Long-Tail Boat Carrying 31 Foreign Tourists Crashes in Krabi

A boat captain died after two long-tail boats which carried 31 foreign tourists crashed near an island in Krabi.

Long-tail Boat Capsizes after Arriving with Tourists on Island in Krabi

The Krabi Marine Police told the Phuket Express that two long-tail boats crashed near the Poda Island earlier this week. One boat carried 21 foreign tourists and another boat carried 10 foreign tourists. All foreign tourists were safe.

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

