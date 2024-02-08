Illegal Foreign Tour Guide Arrested in Phuket Old Town

Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Soi Rommani, Phuket
The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (February 6th) they inspected a shop in Phuket Old Town after they were notified from concerned citizens about illegal tour guides.

They arrested a suspect identified as Mr. Chang Ting, 31, in Soi Rommanee. The Phuket Express noted that the Phuket Tourist Police did not disclose his nationality but only said he is not Thai.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

