Alleged Drug Dealer Boss Arrested in Lopburi Linked to Drug Smuggling From North Thailand
On October 25th, 2023, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officials captured an alleged drug dealer boss at a residence in Khok Samrong, Lopburi, on the criminal court’s arrest warrant.
The alleged suspect was publicly identified only as Mr. Bun, 65, and faced charges of Conspiring with Two or More Persons to Possess and Distribute Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine) and Money Laundering.
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational