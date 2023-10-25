Karaoke Store Owner Arrested on Charges of Human Trafficking Involving Minors in Nakhon Si Thammarat

On October 24th, 2023, the Anti Trafficking In Persons Division (ATPD) officials and relevant agencies conducted a search on a karaoke store in Thung Song, Nakhon Si Thammarat, for alleged human trafficking.

The police officers captured the alleged owner of the shop who was publicly identified only as Ms. Yardpirun, 38, and pressed charges of Human Trafficking for the Purpose of Exploitation Without Consent, Involving Persons Over Fifteen but Less than Eighteen Years of Age.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Phuket Express

