Intoxicated British Man Beaten by Two Thai Men in Pattaya, Suspects Arrested

TN September 4, 2023 0
Downtown Pattaya at night

Downtown Pattaya at night. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.

A drunken British man was beaten by a group of Thai men in Pattaya for allegedly causing a nuisance and angering the Thai men at a local convenience store this morning, September 3rd.

Intoxicated British tourist allegedly robbed and beaten by four Thai men in Pattaya

According to the store owner, Ms. Euaamporn Rattanamethakoson, 36, the British man, Mr. (name removed), was making a nuisance of himself while heavily drunk and disrupted a group of young Thai men drinking at the store, causing the suspects to eventually lose their temper. As a result, the group beat the victim and escaped before Pattaya Police arrived.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya

Sixteen Chinese Nationals Arrested in Call Center Scam Raid in Pattaya

TN September 3, 2023 0
Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Pattaya Teens Firing Guns to Assert Dominance at Pool Villa Arrested

TN September 1, 2023 0
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Sattahip Police Arrest 52 Teenagers Holding Villa Party with Illegal Drugs and Gambling

TN August 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Narrow street in Koh Samui

Russian linked to phone scammers arrested on Koh Samui

TN September 4, 2023 0
Downtown Pattaya at night

Intoxicated British Man Beaten by Two Thai Men in Pattaya, Suspects Arrested

TN September 4, 2023 0
Ambulance in Metula, Israel

Dozens injured in Israel in clashes between Eritreans and Police

TN September 3, 2023 0
Padang Besar in Songkhla.

Hundreds of Malaysian tourists stranded at Sadao district border checkpoint

TN September 3, 2023 0
Pak Nam in Mueang Chumphon District

One Person Dead, Fourteen Others Injured in Chumphon Bus Accident

TN September 3, 2023 0