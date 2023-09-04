Intoxicated British Man Beaten by Two Thai Men in Pattaya, Suspects Arrested
A drunken British man was beaten by a group of Thai men in Pattaya for allegedly causing a nuisance and angering the Thai men at a local convenience store this morning, September 3rd.
Intoxicated British tourist allegedly robbed and beaten by four Thai men in Pattaya
According to the store owner, Ms. Euaamporn Rattanamethakoson, 36, the British man, Mr. (name removed), was making a nuisance of himself while heavily drunk and disrupted a group of young Thai men drinking at the store, causing the suspects to eventually lose their temper. As a result, the group beat the victim and escaped before Pattaya Police arrived.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News