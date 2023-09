Russian linked to phone scammers arrested on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI: A Russian suspected of involvement with a phone scam gang in Cambodia linked to family-debt murders in Samut Prakan has been arrested at a hotel on Koh Samui, police said.

Sixteen Chinese Nationals Arrested in Call Center Scam Raid in Pattaya

Armed with a warrant issued by Samut Prakan Court on Aug 31, a Provincial Police Region 8 team led by Pol Maj Kitti Daengchai arrested Daniil Aldunenkov, 31, at the Panorama Hotel in Koh Samui district on Sunday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts