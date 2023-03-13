Thai National Elephant Day Celebrated in Historic City of Ayutthaya

March 13, 2023 TN
Ayutthaya Elephant Camp

Elephant Camp in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Photo: Yosemite.




AYUTTHAYA, March 13 (TNA) – The Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal on Monday celebrated the Thai National Elephant Day to honour elephants which have played an important role in Thai history and culture.

The province’s senior monks received alms from the elephants and mahouts, participating in the ceremony and sprinkled holy water to bless the animals.

