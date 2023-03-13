Thailand Listed No. 4 Among Most Affordable Destinations

March 13, 2023 TN
Street vendor cooking noodles

A street vendor cooks noodles. Photo: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meagan Schutter/Released.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The prime minister has indicated that he was pleased with Thailand’s tourism offerings being continually ranked among the top of lists compiled by international firms and publications.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha noted that comprehensive tourism development has been undertaken with the aim of ensuring sustainable growth. He added that the government places major importance on the travel industry.

Kiplinger, an American publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice, recently released its list of “10 Cheapest Countries to Visit”, placing Thailand as its Number 4 destination.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Russian tourists

Russians putting down roots in Thailand

March 13, 2023 TN
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Pheu Thai rejects joining Palang Pracharath in next governing coalition

March 13, 2023 TN
Lightnings during a storm

Summer Storm Warning Issued for Upper Thailand

March 13, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Russian tourists

Russians putting down roots in Thailand

March 13, 2023 TN
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Pheu Thai rejects joining Palang Pracharath in next governing coalition

March 13, 2023 TN
Ayutthaya Elephant Camp

Thai National Elephant Day Celebrated in Historic City of Ayutthaya

March 13, 2023 TN
Street vendor cooking noodles

Thailand Listed No. 4 Among Most Affordable Destinations

March 13, 2023 TN
Lightnings during a storm

Summer Storm Warning Issued for Upper Thailand

March 13, 2023 TN