Thailand Listed No. 4 Among Most Affordable Destinations









BANGKOK (NNT) – The prime minister has indicated that he was pleased with Thailand’s tourism offerings being continually ranked among the top of lists compiled by international firms and publications.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha noted that comprehensive tourism development has been undertaken with the aim of ensuring sustainable growth. He added that the government places major importance on the travel industry.

Kiplinger, an American publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice, recently released its list of “10 Cheapest Countries to Visit”, placing Thailand as its Number 4 destination.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





