Five dead in Phatthalung crash









Five people in a pickup truck were killed when their vehicle was hit by a trailer truck travelling in the opposite direction on the Asian Highway in Pa Bon district of Thailand’s southern province of Phatthalung late Wednesday night.

According to the Phatthalung police report, the trailer truck, loaded with rubber timber, was heading towards Hat Yai district, while the pickup truck, with five men on board, including the driver, was travelling on the other side of the highway.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





