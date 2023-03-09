Five dead in Phatthalung crash

March 9, 2023 TN
A road between Trang and Phatthalung province

A road between Trang and Phatthalung provinces. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg.




Five people in a pickup truck were killed when their vehicle was hit by a trailer truck travelling in the opposite direction on the Asian Highway in Pa Bon district of Thailand’s southern province of Phatthalung late Wednesday night.

According to the Phatthalung police report, the trailer truck, loaded with rubber timber, was heading towards Hat Yai district, while the pickup truck, with five men on board, including the driver, was travelling on the other side of the highway.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Swedish Man Found Dead in Tent on Beach in Krabi

March 8, 2023 TN
Burnt out cars in Thailand's restive South

Rescue vehicles torched in Pattani

March 8, 2023 TN
Beach in Koh Samui

Former United Arab Emirates Policeman Arrested in Koh Phangan for Alleged Arson in Koh Samui

March 7, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai student uniform shop near Victory Monument in Bangkok.

Chinese tourists warned not to embroider school names on student uniforms

March 9, 2023 TN
The Holi Festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, Festival of Spring, and Festival of Love, is one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism.

Thailand to Celebrate Holi Festival for the First Time

March 9, 2023 TN
Chiang Mai Air Pollution

Chiang Mai Ranked Most Polluted City in the World

March 9, 2023 TN
Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Women’s rights groups in Bangkok push for legalisation of sex work

March 9, 2023 TN
Buildings in Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.

Belgian Man Dies After Allegedly Slipping and Falling While Trying to Stop an Argument in Patong

March 9, 2023 TN