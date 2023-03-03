3 Foreign Men Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Pattaya Cannabis Shop Owner of 200,000 Baht

March 29, 2023 TN
A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya

A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The owner of THC marijuana shop, Mr. Prinya Palsingh, 44, filed a complaint with Pattaya Police on March 25th, claiming his Korean business partner, Mr. Namil Kim, was attacked and robbed by two foreigners.

Pattaya Police and Department of Public Health inspect cannabis shops and warn about the current rules

The two thieves allegedly stormed THC marijuana shop located on Pattaya Third Road and robbed 5,000 baht from Kim’s pocket and another 170,000 baht from the shop’s safe box. Following Palsingh’s complaint, Pattaya Police started investigating and yesterday, March 27th, they arrested three foreigners including 47-year-old Mr. M. P. of British nationality, 52-year-old Mr. M. K. of Korean nationality, and 53-year-old Mr. M. H. of Irish nationality.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

View of Laem Chabang port city in Chonburi Province

Laem Chabang Port Customs Office arrested 126,000 kgs of Sulfuric acid

March 29, 2023 TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya nightclub faces closure after police raid

March 28, 2023 TN
Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Pattaya Police are Launching Intense Crackdown on Illegal Tour Guides

March 26, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Plook Ganja App

FDA Warns of Smuggled Cannabis Cookies After Children Hospitalized

March 29, 2023 TN
Wat Phra Sri Mahathat BTS station and its small garden used to house Anusawari Lak Si.

Thai police officer arrested in Bangkok with a car stolen in Malaysia

March 29, 2023 TN
Tuk tuks in Bangkok

Thai Government Cracks Down on Illegal Foreign Tour Guides

March 29, 2023 TN
Wat Phra Kaew, Bangkok

Man charged for anti-112 graffiti at Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok

March 29, 2023 TN
A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya

3 Foreign Men Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Pattaya Cannabis Shop Owner of 200,000 Baht

March 29, 2023 TN