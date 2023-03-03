3 Foreign Men Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Pattaya Cannabis Shop Owner of 200,000 Baht









The owner of THC marijuana shop, Mr. Prinya Palsingh, 44, filed a complaint with Pattaya Police on March 25th, claiming his Korean business partner, Mr. Namil Kim, was attacked and robbed by two foreigners.

The two thieves allegedly stormed THC marijuana shop located on Pattaya Third Road and robbed 5,000 baht from Kim’s pocket and another 170,000 baht from the shop’s safe box. Following Palsingh’s complaint, Pattaya Police started investigating and yesterday, March 27th, they arrested three foreigners including 47-year-old Mr. M. P. of British nationality, 52-year-old Mr. M. K. of Korean nationality, and 53-year-old Mr. M. H. of Irish nationality.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

