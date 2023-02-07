Thailand Sets New Guinness World Record for Performing Largest Muay Thai Dance









3,660 Thai soldiers have set a new Guinness World Record after performing the largest Muay Thai Wai Kru ceremony as part of the government’s attempt to push Muay Thai as the country’s unique soft power.

The performance took place at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province yesterday, February 6th. According to the WBC MuayThai Association, the event was “perfectly implemented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thai Ministry of Sports and executed immaculately and elegantly by the Royal Thai Army.”

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

