Thailand Sets New Guinness World Record for Performing Largest Muay Thai Dance

February 7, 2023 TN
Guinness World Records logo

Guinness World Records logo. Image: Mark Morgan / flickr.




3,660 Thai soldiers have set a new Guinness World Record after performing the largest Muay Thai Wai Kru ceremony as part of the government’s attempt to push Muay Thai as the country’s unique soft power.

The performance took place at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province yesterday, February 6th. According to the WBC MuayThai Association, the event was “perfectly implemented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thai Ministry of Sports and executed immaculately and elegantly by the Royal Thai Army.”

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Court grants temporary release to two hunger strikers

February 7, 2023 TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at US-ASEAN Business Council

Thai PM Prayut Offers Condolences Over Losses in Turkey, Syria Quake

February 7, 2023 TN
The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysian PM to visit Thailand During February 9-10

February 7, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Court grants temporary release to two hunger strikers

February 7, 2023 TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at US-ASEAN Business Council

Thai PM Prayut Offers Condolences Over Losses in Turkey, Syria Quake

February 7, 2023 TN
Full Moon Party Sign Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan

More than 50,000 Tourists Join in Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan

February 7, 2023 TN
Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Bangkok Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Bang Rak Marriage Registrations

February 7, 2023 TN
Guinness World Records logo

Thailand Sets New Guinness World Record for Performing Largest Muay Thai Dance

February 7, 2023 TN