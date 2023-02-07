Bangkok Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Bang Rak Marriage Registrations

February 7, 2023 TN
Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Bang Rak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM. Photo: Chainwit.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is inviting couples to register their marriages at Bang Rak district Office in Bangkok to commemorate their love on Valentine’s Day.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over the announcement of the “Silom of Love @Bangrak” event, inviting couples to register their marriages at Bang Rak district Office on Valentine’s Day. The district office is considered popular for couples to register for their marriages on this special day.

This year, the office will open its office on the 17th floor of the United Center Building to accommodate couples as they marry on this day. For those participating in the “Silom of Love @Bangrak” event, every couple will be treated to special ceremonies and receive a souvenir from the office. They will also be entered into a lucky draw to win one of ten gold marriage certificates. Other activities and prizes await newlyweds at the event as well.

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
