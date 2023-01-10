Two students die and 17 others injured in school bus accident in Phichit

Two students were killed, with 16 other students and the driver injured, when their school bus crashed into a passenger van, which was travelling in the opposite direction, in Mueang district of Phichit province yesterday (Monday) evening.

Survivors said that, before the accident, a sedan tried to pass the school bus on the inside, forcing the van driver to steer his vehicle into the oncoming lane, just as black van was approaching from the opposite direction, resulting in a collision involving all the three vehicles.

Thai PBS World

