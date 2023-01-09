Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesian waters









A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 with epicenter in the Banda Sea shook Indonesia and East Timor on Monday, with no damage for the moment. According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, which records seismic activity worldwide, the tremor occurred at 2.47 local time (17.47 GMT) in the Banda Sea, 85 kilometers north of the Indonesian island of Babar and 368 kilometers northeast of East Timor.

Indonesia’s seismological agency issued a tsunami warning, which was later cancelled, and so far no damage has been reported from the tremor, which has been felt even in Australia.

Breaking- Powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia. Indonesia issues tsunami warning Yesterday, an 7.7 magnitude #earthquake strikes in Vanuatu. Continuous earthquakes happening around the world. (~File video) Impact of earthquake pic.twitter.com/QEmUJHOJTR — MrPoints  (@itswpceo) January 9, 2023

Indonesia is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity in which some 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, most of them moderate. Last November 21, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in West Java province, the country’s most populous, left more than 300 dead and some 8,000 injured in what is the deadliest quake in the country since September 2018.

That 6.1 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami on the island of Sulawesi, which claimed the lives of more than 4,300 people. One of the deadliest catastrophes in Indonesia dates back to 2004, when a strong earthquake north of the island of Sumatra generated a tsunami that killed more than 226,000 people in a dozen nations washed by the Indian Ocean.

