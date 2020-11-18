18-year old boy drowns as flash floods hit parts of Nakhon Ratchasima





A young man was swept away by strong currents and drowned when flash flood swept into a subdistrict in Wang Nam Khieu district of Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima before dawn today (Sunday).

The victim’s friends told officials that they were riding motorcycles back home when, without warning, a deluge of water swept the 18-year old away, with his motorbike.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

