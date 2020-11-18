18-year old boy drowns as flash floods hit parts of Nakhon Ratchasima

18-year old boy drowns as flash floods hit parts of Nakhon Ratchasima1 min read
A young man was swept away by strong currents and drowned when flash flood swept into a subdistrict in Wang Nam Khieu district of Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima before dawn today (Sunday).
The victim’s friends told officials that they were riding motorcycles back home when, without warning, a deluge of water swept the 18-year old away, with his motorbike.
