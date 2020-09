Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has pledged to blacklist certain groups of tourists from entering national parks across the country if they cannot refrain from causing damage or littering in the protected areas.

Mr Varawut on Saturday wrote on Facebook about reports and complaints about loads of rubbish left by a tourist group at a campsite in the Khao Yai National Park.

