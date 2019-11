BANGKOK, Nov 29 (TNA) – Four Chinese beggars faking disabilities have been exposed while netting over thousands of baht a day from kind-hearted people in Bangkok.

Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang, Immigration Bureau chief, said the four Chinese nationals from Hubei province had travelled to soliciting money on streets in Malaysia and Vietnam as well.

