Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok
Bangkok

Fire Ravages Bangkok Sport Officials Homes

By TN / August 20, 2018

BANGKOK — A massive fire destroyed five buildings used to accommodate sport officials early Monday in eastern Bangkok.

Police said the fire started at about 1:30am in the residential quarters of the Sport Authority in Bang Kapi district. Five fire trucks put the blaze under control in about half an hour and no casualties were reported.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

