Austria urges setting up ‘hot spots’ outside EU for processing refugees

By TN / July 8, 2018

Austria has proposed that the European Union should entirely move its refugee application processing system outside the bloc.

Austrian weekly Profil said on Saturday that the government in Vienna had tabled a proposal to an EU meeting, calling for a new system that rules out any asylum application made on European soil.

The magazine said the proposal, in the form of a paper by Austria’s Interior Ministry, had been presented to the meeting at a civil servant level without elaborating when the meeting actually took place.

Profil said the new system sought to restrict the process of selecting refugees for transferring to EU countries exclusively to “hot spots” outside the EU. It quoted the ministry paper as saying that only in the “hot spots” the people in need of protection are allowed to be selected and transferred to EU countries, Presstv reported.

