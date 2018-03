A traffic police officer in Bangkok has been arrested and suspended from service after he allegedly demanded Bt10,000 from a young motorcyclist in exchange for not pursuing traffic violation charges.

Pol Lance Corporal Chalermchai Yodkaew, 27, a traffic policeman with Vibhavadi Police Station was arrested at 3pm on Monday in a sting operation when he appeared to receive money from a 16-year-old motorcyclist.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation