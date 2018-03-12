Premier happy Thailand 8th on U.S. News ranking of countries attractive to investment

BANGKOK, 12 March 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has voiced satisfaction over Thailand being ranked 8 out of 20 world nations for investment in 2018 by U.S. News.

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has been briefed on Thailand’s ranking as eighth out of 20 nations for investment in 2018 by U.S. News based on analysis of its economic risks, innovations, labor capabilities, technological expertise, environment, population and corruption perception.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand