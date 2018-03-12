Monday, March 12, 2018
Home > News > Premier happy Thailand 8th on U.S. News ranking of countries attractive to investment

Premier happy Thailand 8th on U.S. News ranking of countries attractive to investment

Prime Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan o-cha
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 12 March 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has voiced satisfaction over Thailand being ranked 8 out of 20 world nations for investment in 2018 by U.S. News.

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has been briefed on Thailand’s ranking as eighth out of 20 nations for investment in 2018 by U.S. News based on analysis of its economic risks, innovations, labor capabilities, technological expertise, environment, population and corruption perception.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Hospitals nationwide on standby for New Year’s holidays

Refugees pass through Slovenia in 2015

Italy Launches $1,6Mln Project to Discourage Refugees From Coming to Europe

Rice field in Thailand

Rice-selling campaigns continue nationwide to help farmers

Leave a Reply