An elder brother of a former Surin MP was arrested in Bangkok on Friday for allegedly conspiring to lure underage girls into prostitution at his karaoke bars in Chiang Mai.

Crime Suppression Division police apprehended Boonyasit Rungthanakiart, 65, at the carpark of the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Pathumwan district, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

