Nong Khai Immigration launches automatic passport screening

NONG KHAI , 28 May 2017 (NNT) – The Commissioner of Immigration Bureau in Nong Khai and the Director General of the Lao Immigration Department have launched an auto channel to prevent the use of fake passports and intercept criminals.

At the outbound Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge Boundary Post in Nong Khai provincial seat, Pol. Maj. Gen. Natthorn Phrohsunthorn, the Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, presided over the launching of the auto channel with Lt. Col. Saisaming Siwilai, the Director General of the Lao Immigration Department.

