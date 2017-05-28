Mushroom business flourishes after rain in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – As people in Bangkok are dreading more downpours, residents in this northeastern province are praying for more rain.

Every day for the past week, people in tambon Pru Yai in Muang district have been up early, venturing into Pru Yai arboretum to collect a variety of wild mushrooms. The heavy rain that has pounded the area has produced a bountiful crop of the fungi, which the villagers sell at a stall by Highway 304, the main road linking Muang and Pak Thongchai districts of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT,

BANGKOK POST