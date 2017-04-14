ISIS Denies Suffering Casualties from Huge US Bomb in Afghanistan

​​​​​​​TEHRAN (Tasnim) – ISIS denied Friday it had suffered casualties from the US military’s largest non-nuclear bomb which hit its mountain hideouts in Afghanistan, in a statement on its propaganda agency Amaq.

“Security source to Amaq agency denies any dead or wounded from yesterday’s American strike in Nangarhar using a GBU-43/B,” the group’s self-styled news agency said on social media accounts.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb – dubbed the “Mother Of All Bombs” – was unleashed in combat for the first time Thursday, hitting ISIS positions in eastern Nangarhar province, AFP reported.

Source: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency