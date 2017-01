Investigators believe either a tyre explosion of the van or its driver sleeping behind the wheel was the cause of its horrifying collision with a pickup truck in Chon Buri on Monday which killed 25 people.

Pol Lt Gen Jitti Rodbanyang, the Provincial Police Region 2 commander, said on Monday night at Bang Bung Hospital that the collision on Road 344 in Ban Bung district was most likely caused by one of the two factors.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS