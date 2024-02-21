Teen falls from Pattaya’s central underpass and suffers non-serious injuries

A young man in his early twenties fell from the Pattaya Central Underpass early this morning, sustaining non-severe injuries.
Thai man falls from third floor balcony attempting to cross to his boyfriends room, survives
At approximately 1:36 AM on February 20th, 2024, the SawangBoriboon Thammasathan Foundation received a report of the incident. Emergency responders and police from the Pattaya Police Station promptly arrived at the scene.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News
+ There are no commentsAdd yours