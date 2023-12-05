Fire Destroys Luxury Restaurant in Phuket
A fire has destroyed a luxury restaurant owned by a foreigner in Thalang with many millions of baht of damages, say Thalang Police.
The Thalang Police were notified of the fire at 1:30 P.M. on Sunday (December 3rd) at the Project Artisan restaurant opposite Soi Khok Tanod 6 in Cherng Talay. Fire fighters with two fire engines and the Phuket Express team arrived at the scene shortly after the initial call.
