Thai poll results ‘in mid-July’, recount won’t delay MP endorsement: EC

TN June 9, 2023 0
Ballot bxes at a Thai provincial election polling station.

Ballot bxes at a Thai provincial election polling station. Photo: Per Meistrup.




A vote recount won’t affect the deadline for the Election Commission to endorse the election results in mid-July, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Thursday.

Election Commission of Thailand declares victory for Move Forward Party

He made the assurance after the EC ordered a recount of votes received by MPs-elect at 47 polling stations across 16 provinces on Sunday when it found that the total number of ballots cast for the candidates did not match the number of people who turned out to vote.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Move Forward Party Dismisses Migrant Worker Repatriation Policy

TN June 9, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

The share saga that threatens to end Thai hopes for a liberal prime minister

TN June 8, 2023 0
Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institution of the Thai Department of Corrections

New Corrections Dept rule ‘not for Thaksin Shinawatra’

TN June 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ballot bxes at a Thai provincial election polling station.

Thai poll results ‘in mid-July’, recount won’t delay MP endorsement: EC

TN June 9, 2023 0
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Move Forward Party Dismisses Migrant Worker Repatriation Policy

TN June 9, 2023 0
Rooms at Bangkok Hospital in Phuket.

Diarrhea outbreak spreading in Phuket, but under control

TN June 9, 2023 0
Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Phuket Bids for 2028 Expo : Life, Harmony, Sustainability

TN June 9, 2023 0
Condominium buildings on Ramintra Road in Bangkok

Irish man falls to death from Bangkok condo

TN June 9, 2023 0