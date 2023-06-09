Thai poll results ‘in mid-July’, recount won’t delay MP endorsement: EC









A vote recount won’t affect the deadline for the Election Commission to endorse the election results in mid-July, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Thursday.

Election Commission of Thailand declares victory for Move Forward Party

He made the assurance after the EC ordered a recount of votes received by MPs-elect at 47 polling stations across 16 provinces on Sunday when it found that the total number of ballots cast for the candidates did not match the number of people who turned out to vote.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





