Eight Thai policemen jailed for corruption

March 31, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes. Photo: Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr.




Eight policemen have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms, with most also facing hefty fines, for allegedly abusing their power and taking kickbacks in connection with a police housing project.

Thai police officer arrested in Bangkok with a car stolen in Malaysia

Facing the sentences were Pol Lt Gen Theerayut Kittiwat, Pol Maj Gen Satja Khachahiran, Pol Maj Gen Saman Sudjai, Pol Col Patthamek Suntranuyutkit, Pol Col Jirawut Janpeng, Pol Maj Sitthipaiboon Khumnin, Pol Maj Khomkrib Nudalai, and Pol Snr Sgt Maj Sayan Obchoei.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

