Eight Thai policemen jailed for corruption









Eight policemen have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms, with most also facing hefty fines, for allegedly abusing their power and taking kickbacks in connection with a police housing project.

Facing the sentences were Pol Lt Gen Theerayut Kittiwat, Pol Maj Gen Satja Khachahiran, Pol Maj Gen Saman Sudjai, Pol Col Patthamek Suntranuyutkit, Pol Col Jirawut Janpeng, Pol Maj Sitthipaiboon Khumnin, Pol Maj Khomkrib Nudalai, and Pol Snr Sgt Maj Sayan Obchoei.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

