Thai politician Chonsawat Asavahame dies of heatstroke in Buri Ram
Well-known politician from Samut Prakan province, Chonsawat Asavahame, died early this morning at a hospital in Buri Ram province.
Chonsawat Asavahame sentenced to 18 months in jail
The 55-year-old politician and former mayor of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) collapsed, reportedly due to heatstroke, as he was practicing driving at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
