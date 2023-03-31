Thai politician Chonsawat Asavahame dies of heatstroke in Buri Ram

March 31, 2023 TN
Dani Pedrosa test at Buri Ram Chang International Circuit

Dani Pedrosa test at Buri Ram Chang International Circuit (CIC) MotoGP 2018. Photo: Box Repsol / flickr.




Well-known politician from Samut Prakan province, Chonsawat Asavahame, died early this morning at a hospital in Buri Ram province.

Chonsawat Asavahame sentenced to 18 months in jail

The 55-year-old politician and former mayor of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) collapsed, reportedly due to heatstroke, as he was practicing driving at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

