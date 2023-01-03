Fisherman catches student’s body in Phitsanulok

5 hours ago TN
PHITSANULOK: A fisherman who thought he had snagged a log was shocked to discover he had reeled in the body of a young university student, in Muang district on Tuesday morning.

Naret Saenhansirikul, 58, told local police he was fishing in the Nan River near Naresuan bridge in tambon Nai Muang.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chinnawat Singha
BANGKOK POST

