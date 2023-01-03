Rail plate screws removed in attempt to sabotage train services in Hat Yai

5 hours ago TN
Hat Yai Junction railway station in Hat Yai City, Songkhla

Hat Yai Junction railway station in Hat Yai City, Songkhla. Photo: Fuwuyuan. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Southern train services, from Hat Yai to Khlong Ngae station in Sadao district of Songkhla, were temporarily suspended after railway officials discovered that many plate screws and five rail sleeper plates had been removed from the track.

Railway officials in Hat Yai alerted security forces and troops and police were dispatched to the scene, at KM942/12-15 in Khlong Ngae village, to investigate.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com/

By Thai PBS World



