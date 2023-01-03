Rail plate screws removed in attempt to sabotage train services in Hat Yai









Southern train services, from Hat Yai to Khlong Ngae station in Sadao district of Songkhla, were temporarily suspended after railway officials discovered that many plate screws and five rail sleeper plates had been removed from the track.

Railway officials in Hat Yai alerted security forces and troops and police were dispatched to the scene, at KM942/12-15 in Khlong Ngae village, to investigate.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com/

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





