Land appraisal prices in Thailand to be raised in 2023









After a 12-month delay, the Thai Treasury Department will put into force a new national land appraisal price list for 2023-2026 on January 1st 2023. It will see the appraisal price for land in Bangkok rise by about 3% and in other provinces by an average of 8%.

Treasury Department Director-General Prapas Kong-ied hinted that some prices for next year will not be further adjusted unless there are significant changes in some land plots during the four-year period of the validity of the new land appraisal price list.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

