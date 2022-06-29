June 29, 2022

Land appraisal prices in Thailand to be raised in 2023

5 hours ago TN
View of the Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok

View of the Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok. Photo: Paolobon140.




After a 12-month delay, the Thai Treasury Department will put into force a new national land appraisal price list for 2023-2026 on January 1st 2023. It will see the appraisal price for land in Bangkok rise by about 3% and in other provinces by an average of 8%.

Treasury Department Director-General Prapas Kong-ied hinted that some prices for next year will not be further adjusted unless there are significant changes in some land plots during the four-year period of the validity of the new land appraisal price list.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bus to Surat Thani at Bangkok Southern bus terminal.

Fare Rise Ends Reduced Bus Service

5 hours ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai health minister Anutin catches COVID-19 after overseas trip despite 6 vaccine shots

24 hours ago TN
Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck

Detained Anti-Government Protesters Hurt Themselves

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Guesthouse hotel in Karon, Phuket.

1.7m people visit Phuket up until June

5 hours ago TN
Bus to Surat Thani at Bangkok Southern bus terminal.

Fare Rise Ends Reduced Bus Service

5 hours ago TN
View of the Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok

Land appraisal prices in Thailand to be raised in 2023

5 hours ago TN
BTS skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand

Outrage at Bangkok Green Line fare

5 hours ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Myanmar Drops 4 Bombs on Karen Troops

5 hours ago TN