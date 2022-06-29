Land appraisal prices in Thailand to be raised in 2023
After a 12-month delay, the Thai Treasury Department will put into force a new national land appraisal price list for 2023-2026 on January 1st 2023. It will see the appraisal price for land in Bangkok rise by about 3% and in other provinces by an average of 8%.
Treasury Department Director-General Prapas Kong-ied hinted that some prices for next year will not be further adjusted unless there are significant changes in some land plots during the four-year period of the validity of the new land appraisal price list.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!