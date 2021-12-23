December 23, 2021

Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge Remains Closed as Test & Go Suspended

7 hours ago TN
First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge

The first Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge. Photo: saka-san.




NONG KHAI (NNT) – The plan to reopen the Thai-Lao Friendship bridge was put on hold indefinitely due to government measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

The plan to allow fully vaccinated visitors to enter the kingdom at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai starting on Friday, December 24 under the quarantine-free scheme, Test & Go has been halted.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Tha Mafai Wan in Chaiyaphum

Drug-crazed son burns down family home in Chaiyaphum

2 weeks ago TN
Road signs in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima province

One killed in farm truck, 18-wheeler collision in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 weeks ago TN
Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument in Udon Thani

Prayut inspects Udon Thani development campaigns

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A road in Krabi province

Baby found alive after two days abandoned in Krabi forest

2 hours ago TN
Tourists on a beach in phuket

‘Test & Go’ freeze could hit Phuket

7 hours ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok

Israeli tourist who fled quarantine in Bangkok infected with Omicron

7 hours ago TN
Serendipity Road Sihanoukville, Cambodia

39 Thais held in Cambodia call scam raids

7 hours ago TN
Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine, Chulalongkorn University

Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine for a Balanced and Enhanced Immune System

7 hours ago Chulalongkorn University