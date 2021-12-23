Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge Remains Closed as Test & Go Suspended
NONG KHAI (NNT) – The plan to reopen the Thai-Lao Friendship bridge was put on hold indefinitely due to government measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.
The plan to allow fully vaccinated visitors to enter the kingdom at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai starting on Friday, December 24 under the quarantine-free scheme, Test & Go has been halted.
