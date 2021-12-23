Protesters against Nakhon Si Thammarat bio-mass power plant stage hunger strike
Twelve protesters from Nabon district, in Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, began a hunger strike this morning, in front of Government House in Bangkok, to reinforce their demand that the government review the bio-mass power plant project in their area.
Leaders of the “Save Nabon” protest said today (Thursday) that the hunger strike represents escalating civil disobedience, after they rejected an offer of talks yesterday with officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning.
By Thai PBS World