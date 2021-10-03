  • October 3, 2021
UTCC expects subdued vegetarian festival this year

Vegetarian Festival in Phuket Island. Photo: Binder Donedat / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The vegetarian festival observed by the Thai-Chinese community has always been a major drive in economic growth. However, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) is expecting this year’s festival not to be as lively as before due to economic strains from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UTCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting has just released the results of its survey on consumers’ spending behavior for this year’s vegetarian festival, during which weaker economic activities can be expected.

The survey, conducted with 1,208 participants across the country, shows that only 39.1% of the respondents would be observing this tradition this time around, with 62.9% of these people intending to observe the vegetarian diet for the entire festival, which lasts from 6 October to 14 October.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Leave a Reply

