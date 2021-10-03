  • October 3, 2021
Top Thai virologist claims herd immunity does not work with COVID-19

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine VRC testing. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




“Forget about herd immunity because it will not work with COVID-19.” So says Dr. Yong Poovorawan, chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University, in his Facebook post on Sunday.

He said that, when the majority of people in a country have developed immunity, whether from vaccinations or after being infected with a disease, such as measles, the minority who have not been vaccinated or who have not been infected by the disease will be protected from the infection.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



