Ex-PM Thaksin and 4 others face NACC probe for THAI’s purchase of 10 Airbus aircraft







Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has set up a panel to investigate fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and four others over their collective role in the purchase of ten Airbus A340-500 and A340-600 planes, worth about 53 billion baht, in 2003/4, a purchase which is blamed for Thai Airways International’s (THAI) heavy losses.

The four other individuals are Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, then transport minister, then deputy transport minister Pichet Sathiravan, Thanong Bidaya, then chairman of the board of THAI and Kanok Apiradee, then THAI president.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





