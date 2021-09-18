  • September 18, 2021
COVID Vaccinations Cover Majorities in 8 Provinces

Vaccination at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Bumrungrad International Hospital.



BANGKOK, Sept 17 (TNA) – More than 50% of people in eight provinces have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Dr. Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for CCSA, said that as of Sept 17, 43,342,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country. Of them, 28.4 million doses were for the first jab for 39.5% of the population, 14.2 million doses as the second jab for 19.8% of the population and 620,000 doses as the third jab.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



