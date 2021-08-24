  • August 24, 2021
AstraZeneca Confirms 61m Doses’ Delivery By December

AstraZeneca vaccine being transported to a temperature control room. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.



BANGKOK, Aug 24 (TNA) – AstraZeneca has confirmed with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that it will deliver 61 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by this December.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Pascal Claude Roland Soriot, chief executive officer of AstraZeneca, made the confirmation during his teleconference with the prime minister on health cooperation to cope with the rapid mutation of COVID-19.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



