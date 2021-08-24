  • August 24, 2021
National Committee Will Propose Reopening Thailand before Year’s End

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) will ask the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to consider reopening the country before the end of the year, as the spread of COVID-19 is showing signs of slowing down.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr. Opas Kankawinpong said it is hoped that, from September into next year, the government will allow activities to restart and people to resume their normal lives. Based on the figures currently available, it has been agreed that the outbreak has reached its peak and will slow down. However, this tendency will be monitored continuously.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



