PHUKET: An Israeli man and his Thai girlfriend who came to the island together under the Phuket Sandbox scheme were married at the Muang District Office in Phuket Town yesterday (July 19).

The couple Nadav Gefen, 34, and Yanisa Chuchotethawon, 33, came to sign their marriage registration at the office, where Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife Wandee Woonciew served as witnesses.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News