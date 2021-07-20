  • July 20, 2021
Checkpoints set up in 13 ‘dark red’ provinces

Parked Police Pickup. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.



Checkpoints are being set up to restrict people’s movements in 13 ‘dark red’ zone provinces in a bid to control the severe wave of Covid-19 infections, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, said checkpoints will be up and running in the 13 provinces and along roads linking the 13 provinces with their neighbours around the clock as tighter restrictions come into force on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



