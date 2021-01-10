January 10, 2021

Parler CEO denounces ‘coordinated attack’ by Big Tech as Amazon prepares to pull plug on its servers

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) office at CityCentre Five, 825 Town and Country Lane, Houston, Texas (USA)

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) office at CityCentre Five, 825 Town and Country Lane, Houston, Texas (USA). Photo: Tony Webster. CC BY 2.0.


Amazon is preparing to pull the plug on Parler, suspending it from web hosting services, after Apple and Google banned the app from their respective app stores in what the company’s CEO John Matze called a “coordinated attack.”

While the conservative-friendly social media company hopes to move to a new hosting provider soon, it acknowledged that its options are “limited” due to a “coordinated effort” designed and timed to “inflict the most damage,” according to Matze.

“This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place. We were too successful too fast. You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.”

Full story: rt.com

RT

