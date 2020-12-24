December 24, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 58 local infections, plus migrants

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
COVID-19 checking point at shopping mall entrance, temperature check and hand gel. Tesco-Lotus in Koh Samui

COVID-19 checking point at shopping mall entrance, temperature check and hand gel. Tesco-Lotus in Koh Samui. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.


The government on Thursday reported 67 new Covid-19 cases, 58 local infections and eight quarantined arrivals, and issued separate figures for migrant workers.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 55 of the 58 local infections were linked to the Samut Sakhon outbreak, one related to an infection in Tak province and the two others from crowded places.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 58 local infections, plus migrants 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No National Lockdown: PM Prayut

48 seconds ago TN
1 min read

New Year Countdown Events in Bangkok, Chiang Mai Cancelled

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police to delay legal proceeding against illegal immigrants in Thailand

17 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

No National Lockdown: PM Prayut

49 seconds ago TN
1 min read

67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 58 local infections, plus migrants

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

New Year Countdown Events in Bangkok, Chiang Mai Cancelled

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police to delay legal proceeding against illegal immigrants in Thailand

17 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.