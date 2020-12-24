67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 58 local infections, plus migrants

67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 58 local infections, plus migrants1 min read
The government on Thursday reported 67 new Covid-19 cases, 58 local infections and eight quarantined arrivals, and issued separate figures for migrant workers.
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 55 of the 58 local infections were linked to the Samut Sakhon outbreak, one related to an infection in Tak province and the two others from crowded places.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS